Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 913,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 854,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 29,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,479. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,762,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,446,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 503,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 269,669 shares in the last quarter.

