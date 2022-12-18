Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 913,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 854,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 29,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,479. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
