IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,759,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

