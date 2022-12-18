iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.27.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $91.43 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $128.25.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,068. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

