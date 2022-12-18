iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Trustees of the Smith College’s 3rd Largest Position

Trustees of the Smith College decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,775 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 16.2% of Trustees of the Smith College’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

