iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99.

