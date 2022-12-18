iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

