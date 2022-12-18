iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJH stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.68.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

