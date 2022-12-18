iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 32.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $157,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 518,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.80.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

