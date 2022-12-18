IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

