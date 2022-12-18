Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Position Boosted by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577,170 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group makes up about 42.6% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $240,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $23.96 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $44.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JHG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

