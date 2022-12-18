Jefferies Financial Group Cuts PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $15.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $12.97 on Thursday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $681.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $247,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $247,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $3,681,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

