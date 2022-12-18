Jefferies Financial Group Cuts PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $15.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.
PubMatic Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $12.97 on Thursday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $681.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.