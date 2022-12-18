Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Update

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 31,900,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,272,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,764. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.42. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently commented on JOBY. Barclays lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,263.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,263.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,038. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 49.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Recommended Stories

