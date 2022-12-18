Joystick (JOY) Trading 2% Lower This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $110.93 million and approximately $87,162.55 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00016126 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00219321 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,025,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55108884 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $87,009.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.