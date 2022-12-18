JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €5.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($5.37) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($20.42) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.11) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.37) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.89) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

TKA stock opened at €5.56 ($5.86) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($28.43). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.75.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

