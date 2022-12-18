JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 650

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.36) to GBX 650 ($7.97) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.34) to GBX 625 ($7.67) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 750 ($9.20) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 710 ($8.71) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.