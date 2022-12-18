JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 170

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Hochschild Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

