JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 5,310 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,310 ($65.15) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($76.06) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($73.49) to GBX 5,900 ($72.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.20) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,323.85 ($65.32).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,612 ($68.85) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,195.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,051.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of £90.96 billion and a PE ratio of 633.41.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($68.35), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($339,276.70).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

