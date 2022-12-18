JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($50.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.17) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.83) to GBX 2,720 ($33.37) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,480.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

