KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,146. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.26. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Analysts expect that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in KBR by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in KBR by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 967,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $763,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

