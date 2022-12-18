Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

