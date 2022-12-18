Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 356 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.