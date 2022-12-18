Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $121.69 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average is $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

