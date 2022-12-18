Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $461.45 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

