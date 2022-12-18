Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Walmart by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,508,000 after buying an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

