KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $794,886.22

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $794,886.22 and $170,293.89 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00016061 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040914 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00220159 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,479,435 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,484,932.67008285. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00643454 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $173,494.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

