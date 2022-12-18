KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $795,704.71 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. KickToken has a total market cap of $795,704.71 and approximately $169,963.36 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00015445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041048 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00219658 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,479,435 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,484,932.67008285. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00643454 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $173,494.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

