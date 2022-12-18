Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.92.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,830,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,432,000 after buying an additional 151,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after buying an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

