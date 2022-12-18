KILT Protocol Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $31,720,058,145,895.40 billion and $40,571.93 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

