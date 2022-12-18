KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($50.53) to €46.00 ($48.42) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KONE Oyj from €52.00 ($54.74) to €53.00 ($55.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($37.89) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

