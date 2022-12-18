KonPay (KON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million

KonPay (KON) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KonPay has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

