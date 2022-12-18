Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $292.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHNGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 279 to CHF 310 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $45.39 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.96.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.
