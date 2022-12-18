LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,392,000. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in LCNB by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LCNB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LCNB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

