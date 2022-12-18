Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Update

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.77.

Lear Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE LEA traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.70. 1,014,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,607. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 619,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

