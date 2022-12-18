Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LBRDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $68.90 and a one year high of $164.00. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

