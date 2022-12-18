Lido DAO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $814.76 million and $6.00 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,321,796 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

