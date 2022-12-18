Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of LTH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 561,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

