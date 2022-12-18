LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 422,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 120,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,102. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
