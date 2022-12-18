Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $274.39 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,643,044 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,585,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00249522 USD and is up 10.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $355.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
