Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $481.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.80. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $333.42 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

