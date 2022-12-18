Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.65-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$98.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.41 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $206.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.79.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

