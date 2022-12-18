Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Short Interest Update

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,800,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 145,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 83,977,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,972,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

