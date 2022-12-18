MagnetGold (MTG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,575.22

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00003183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $2,575.22 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

