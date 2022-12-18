MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 79,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MEGI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 262,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Dividend Announcement

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

