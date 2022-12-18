Mammoth (MMT) Tops One Day Volume of $14,930.61

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $27.89 million and $14,930.61 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00016114 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040784 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00219410 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00391694 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,737.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

