MARBLEX (MBX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.29 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00006857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $41.29 million and $765,387.33 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.15973186 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $814,639.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

