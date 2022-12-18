Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,038 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.80 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22.

