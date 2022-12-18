Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

