Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after buying an additional 514,497 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $47,361,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after buying an additional 300,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.