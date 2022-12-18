Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,775 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Kroger by 20.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $7,820,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

