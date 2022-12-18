Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 2.9 %

ZTS stock opened at $144.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.82. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

